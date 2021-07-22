GRANVILLE, Ohio — A central Ohio man is the proud owner of a new cidery location in Granville.

“A man named Beers opening a cidery, and yeah, people have gotten a kick out of it for sure,” said Trent Beers, owner of the newly opened Seek-No-Further Cidery.

Beers is serious about his cider, checking the newest batch every couple of days making sure it's ready for consumption.

“We're checking the sugar level of the cider, which we do every few days just to make sure it's fermenting down,” said Beers. “What we want to do is get to one. We're currently just about there.”

Beers currently offers two of his own ciders to go along with several others from across the country.

When it comes down to making cider, he said what makes Seek-No-Further stand out is a back-to-basics approach.

“This cider is made with half Legend Hills apples from up in Utica Ohio, and half with Wickson crabapple and Golden Russet blend from a little place called Ricker Farms up in Maine,” said Beers. “Most ciders that are out there are back-sweetened pretty heavily with different flavors. We're definitely trying, especially with our dry cider to get our flavors through the apples.”

Seek-No-Further is housed in a renovated barn, adjacent to Bancroft Cottage, a bed and breakfast co-owned by Beers.

His previous career was in graphic design, so he does all his own branding from logos to t-shirts and hats.

Beers hopes to also use the cidery space for small community events, and down the road expand further into the local market.

“I think there’s a phase two or three that would be some distribution whether that just be to local restaurants, and possibly canning and bottles, but I think it’s still a ways down the road,” said Beers.

Seek-No-Further is just the second cidery in central Ohio.

The business is located at 126 E. Elm St. in historic downtown Granville.

For more information, click here.