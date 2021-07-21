MILWAUKEE— In a matter of days, the number of people around the world who now have an extremely positive view of the City of Milwaukee and State of Wisconsin likely increased exponentially thanks to the Milwaukee Bucks' wins on the court and the images of the city surrounding it.

"The NBA is probably the biggest sport in the world, besides perhaps soccer," Brian Bennett, president and CEO of Stir Advertising & Integrated Messaging told Spectrum News 1. "The international broadcasts, the positive impressions— you couldn't have scripted it better."

Bennett estimated the commercial value on the positive impressions conveyed around the world as $100,000,000, give or take— that's the equivalent of 18 separate ads during the Super Bowl which would highlight the city to the world.

And the city didn't have to pay a dime for all that positive exposure.

"I think Milwaukee came off as the most lovable city in the United States," Bennett added.

