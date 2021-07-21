HILLIARD, Ohio — Richard Arnold is the director of engineering at Converge Technologies, a tech hub of sorts in Hilliard.

He's also part of the growing effort behind the company Ubihere and its asset tracking device called Ubitrax.

“Hospitals, the statistics is they lose $16 million in equipment every year, and nurses can spend up to eight hours looking for equipment,” said Arnold.

Ubitrax uses Bluetooth, LTE and rechargeable batteries that can last years.

The device is already being tested in medical centers as well as Dyess Air Force Base in Texas.

“One hundred tags and we've got a handful of anchors that they're currently testing. We've got a dashboard that's running, it's tracking where they're moving from,” said Arnold.

Abby Kitchen is an electrical engineer for Ubihere and responsible for tracking the 15-month, $850,000 project at Dyess Air Force Base.

“Generators, B-5 stands, things like that. And right now, they're currently tracking them by pen and paper. So we're putting all of our tracking tags on their assets, and then hopefully we can expand to other bases,” said Kitchen.

And although Ubihere has started a crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine, the word is spreading about their product and practical use, giving the tech start-up a much-needed boost.

“We have an 800 order coming up later this year so that's a huge rollout for us. And then there's some potential for some projects coming forward as well,” said Arnold.

