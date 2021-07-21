House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has rejected two of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's Republican picks to serve on the special committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol: Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, who was tapped to be the panel's ranking GOP member.

Banks and Jordan, both staunch supporters of former President Donald Trump, voted to overturn President Joe Biden’s win on Jan. 6, even after the deadly riot



Pelosi informed McCarthy that she would accept the other three lawmakers he recommended – Reps. Rodney Davis, R-N.D., Kelly Armstrong, R-Ill., and Troy Nehls, R-Texas – and asked the minority leader to choose two more members to serve on the panel





McCarthy will reportedly pull all Republican members from the panel in response to Pelosi's rejection of Jordan and Banks

"With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee," Pelosi wrote in a statement released Wednesday. "The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision."

Jordan is a staunch defender of the president, specifically during his two impeachment trials.

Pelosi said in the statement that she informed McCarthy about her objections to Jordan and Banks, and "the impact their appointments may have on the integrity of the investigation."

She also informed McCarthy that she would accept the other three lawmakers he recommended – Reps. Rodney Davis, R-N.D., Kelly Armstrong, R-Ill., and Troy Nehls, R-Texas – and asked the minority leader to choose two more members to serve on the panel.

Nehls also voted to overturn Biden’s win on Jan. 6, while Davis and Armstrong were among the minority of Republicans who voted to certify Biden’s win. House Republicans have largely remained loyal to Trump despite the violent insurrection of his supporters that sent many of them running for their lives.

According to Punchbowl News, McCarthy will pull all Republican members from the panel in response to Pelosi's rejection of Jordan and Banks. CNN later confirmed the move by McCarthy.

The chairman of the panel, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, has said that the committee will have a quorum to conduct business whether GOP members are present or not.

Per committee rules, Pelosi had the power to approve the names before they are final.

In a statement issued Monday after the House GOP leader made his picks for the panel, Rep. Banks, McCarthy's intended ranking member, said he would take a politically combative approach to his leadership on the panel, sharply criticizing the Democrats who had set it up.

My statement on being appointed by @GOPLeader to serve as the Republican ranking member on the Select Committee to investigate Jan. 6: pic.twitter.com/dSJNF56EA9 — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) July 19, 2021

“Make no mistake, Nancy Pelosi created this committee solely to malign conservatives and to justify the Left’s authoritarian agenda,” Banks said, adding that they will investigate "why was the Capitol unprepared and vulnerable to attack."

Pelosi named eight members of the committee earlier this month — seven Democrats and Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who has strongly criticized Trump and has been the most outspoken member of her caucus against the insurrection. Cheney, who was removed from her No. 3 position in House GOP leadership in May over her comments, was one of the two Republicans who voted in favor of forming the committee, along with Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

The panel will hold its first hearing next week, with at least four rank-and-file police officers who battled rioters that day testifying about their experiences. Dozens of police officers were injured as the crowd pushed past them and broke into the Capitol building.

Seven people died during and after the rioting, including a woman who was shot by police as she tried to break into the House chamber and three other Trump supporters who suffered medical emergencies. Two police officers died by suicide in the days that followed, and a third officer, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, collapsed and later died after engaging with the protesters. A medical examiner determined he died of natural causes.

