Three of the nation’s largest drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson agreed to a landmark $26 billion settlement that to resolve thousands of lawsuits related to the opioid epidemic, a bipartisan group of state attorneys general announced Wednesday.

Under the agreement, the three distributors – McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., and Amerisource Bergen Drug Corporation – collectively will pay up to $21 billion over the next 18 years, while J&J will pay up to $5 billion over nine years.

The settlement was negotiated by attorneys general from New York, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas.

According to a release from New York State Attorney General Letitia James' office, the lawsuit resolves the claims of "nearly 4,000 entities that have filed lawsuits in federal and state courts against the four companies," including state and local governments, Native American tribes and others.

"Johnson & Johnson, McKesson, Cardinal Health, and Amerisource Bergen not only helped light the match, but continued to fuel the fire of opioid addiction for more than two decades," James wrote in a statement. "Today, we are holding these companies accountable and infusing tens of billions of dollars into communities across the nation, while taking significant steps to hold these companies accountable."

Per the agreement, according to James, "Johnson & Johnson will stop the sale of opioids nationwide, and McKesson, Cardinal Health, and Amerisource Bergen are finally agreeing to coordinate and share their data with an independent monitor to ensure this wildfire does not continue to spread any further."

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.