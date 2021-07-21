ORLANDO, Fla. – MegaCon Orlando will have its own mini “Full House” reunion, with a few cast members from the hit TV series scheduled to appear at the convention.
What You Need To Know
- MegaCon Orlando adds "Full House" cast to lineup
- Bob Saget, John Stamos and Dave Coulier set to appear
- Previously announced celebrity guests include Brendan Fraser, Ray Fisher
Bob Saget, John Stamos and Dave Coulier have been added to the celebrity guest lineup, organizers announced Wednesday.
The three also reprised their roles for the “Fuller House” revival series on Netflix. They are scheduled to be at MegaCon on August 15.
They join a lineup of previously announced guests, including Ray Fisher (“Justice League”), Billie Piper (“Doctor Who”), Brendan Fraser (“Doom Patrol”), Stephen Amell (“Arrow”) and Michael Rooker (“Guardians of the Galaxy”).
MegaCon Orlando is scheduled for August 12-15 at the Orange County Convention Center.
For ticket and event information, visit the MegaCon Orlando website.