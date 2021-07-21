The Orlando pediatric office chosen as the only site in Florida to take part in Moderna’s nationwide teen COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials is almost halfway through its trial.

None of the kids participating in the trial at Nona Pediatric Center have gotten the virus despite a few of them being exposed, explained Dr. Salma Elfaki, the principal investigator for the trial.

Elfaki’s 13-month trial began in February of 2021 with 95 kids ages 12 to 17. But when Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization from the FDA for kids ages 12 and up, most of the children who got the placebo chose to leave the study to get the Pfizer vaccine sooner, explained Elfaki, while 63 kids remained in the trial.

In late May, Moderna announced its two-dose vaccine is 100% effective in kids ages 12 to 17. The drug company is still waiting on the FDA to authorize its vaccine for teens. Elfaki hopes that will happen soon and that younger children will be eligible for at least the Pfizer vaccine by the fall.

“By having the vaccines available for kids, we’re decreasing the spread of the disease, we’re decreasing the risk of children getting sick,” she said.

The kids participating in the trial will have their antibody levels tested again in September, said Elfaki. They also fill out an e-diary periodically with how they’re feeling.

Andrew Parker, a 15-year-old participating in the trial, says he is doing this for his family and to help get back to his normal life.

“My little sister is high-risk, so I knew that in order for me to get back to that, I’d have to be able to protect her and protect the family,” he said.

