WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A Black couple in North Carolina says in a lawsuit that a supervisor at a Tyson Farms plant targeted them with a barrage of racial slurs and that the company did nothing to address the issue, ultimately firing the woman and forcing her husband to quit.

Michelle and Adrian Switzer, who are Muslims, filed the lawsuit in Forsyth County Superior Court in April. According to the document, their team leader showed a disdain for Blacks and often used slurs to describe them, and also showed a dislike for Muslims.

Arkansas-based Tyson Farms said its response could be expected within five business days.