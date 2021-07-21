First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be leading a U.S. delegation to the Olympics in Tokyo, her first solo international trip since assuming the role — but will be making a stop in “The Last Frontier,” Alaska, on the way to Japan.

What You Need To Know First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be leading a U.S. delegation to the Olympics in Tokyo, her first solo international trip since assuming the role



Prior to her arrival in Tokyo, the first lady will meet with military and veteran families, and tour a medical center to encourage all Alaskans to get vaccinated



The White House noted that Dr. Biden will be abiding by “strict protocols and precautions set by the White House COVID team, the government of Japan, and the Olympics to keep the public, athletes and the delegation safe” while on her trip



Tokyo’s COVID-19 infections surged to a six-month high Wednesday with 1,832 new cases logged just two days before the games open

Dr. Biden will arrive in Anchorage, the largest U.S. state’s largest city, later Wednesday, where she will first Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, meeting with military and veteran families who stay at Alaska Fisher House free of charge when a loved one is hospitalized.

She will later visit the Alaska Native Medical Center and encourage all Alaskans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

More than 51% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 45% fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Alaska returned to a high alert level due to the coronavirus for the first time since May earlier this week, and the vaccination rate has stalled.

Cases have spiked in the state in recent weeks, and the vast majority of new cases is among people who are not vaccinated, according to Dr. Joe McLaughlin, the state’s epidemiologist.

“This pandemic is clearly not over, and it is being driven primarily by people who are unvaccinated,” Dr. McLaughlin said.

The White House noted that Dr. Biden will be abiding by “strict protocols and precautions set by the White House COVID team, the government of Japan, and the Olympics to keep the public, athletes and the delegation safe” while on her trip.

Tokyo’s COVID-19 infections surged to a six-month high Wednesday with 1,832 new cases logged just two days before the games open. The Olympic host city is now under its fourth state of emergency, which runs through Aug. 22, spanning the duration of the Olympic Games that open Friday and end Aug. 8. Fans are banned from all venues in the Tokyo area, with limited audiences at a few outlying sites.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that President Joe Biden and the first lady both felt it was important that the delegation be led “at the highest level,” and that Jill Biden looked forward to the long journey to help support U.S. athletes, who will be competing in some of the starkest conditions for an Olympic Games.

Upon her arrival in Tokyo Thursday, Dr. Biden will have dinner with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife, Mariko Suga, at Akasaka Palace. The next day, she will hold virtual meetings with members of Team USA and meet Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace, before attending the opening ceremony of the games later Friday evening.

On Saturday, Dr. Biden will dedicate a room in the residence of the U.S. chief of mission to the late Hawaii Sen. Daniel Inouye and his late wife, Irene Hirano Inouye. She will also host a U.S. vs. Mexico softball watch party at the U.S. Embassy for foreign service officers and their families, and cheer Team USA athletes competing in numerous events before leaving Tokyo.

On the way back to Washington, she will visit Hawaii, touring a vaccination clinic in Honolulu. President Joe Biden will not be attending the games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.