ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise in Central Florida, with two major hospital systems saying they are currently treating hundreds of patients.

AdventHealth Orlando is reporting about 700 COVID patients in hospitals across their Central Florida system.

Orlando Health is reporting about 275 COVID positive patients — 20 of them are in the ICU.

Experts say these are numbers that haven't been seen in Central Florida since January.

Both hospital systems say more than 90% of the patients they have now are unvaccinated.

Janelle Dunn, CEO of True Health in Central Florida, says if you end up at the hospital, it can be a major hit to your health and your wallet.

But if you do get sick, she says, there’s a way to potentially avoid the hospital

It’s called monoclonal antibody infusions.

Dunn says since starting the program in April, the treatment has helped dozens of her patients recover from COVID-19.

Right in line with increased transmission, and increased hospitalizations, she’s also seeing an uptick in infusion patients.

"As a comparison, for the month of June, we only saw 3 patients in the infusion center," Dunn said. "However, we’ve seen an increase. We’re at around 11 right now, and we’re not even at the end of the month. We consider that a huge spike for us."

However, she says she’s ready to help more patients, even those who are uninsured, underinsured or just hurting for money.

“They’ve avoided the hospital," said Dunn. "They’ve thankfully been able to recover. Those antibodies, it was like instant antibodies for them, and so their bodies began to fight back on that virus, and they were able to recover in their own homes.”

In addition to True Health, AdventHealth also offers monoclonal antibody infusions.