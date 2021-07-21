HOMOSASSA, Fla. — The light hits the water just right in the early morning at the docks in Homosassa.

That's where Captain Wyn, owner of Blue Heaven River Tours, starts his mornings this time of year.

Meeting early at 8 a.m., he briefed his guests on the journey ahead, a six-hour scalloping tour in the Gulf.

“We are gonna be keeping a close eye on each other out there. And I'll be your coach and your guide today," Captain Wyn said.

Traveling out of the river and into the Gulf, we posted up in the grass flats in around 6 to 8 feet of water where you dive to catch your scallops.

The scalloping trips Captain Wyn takes you on run about six persons, and he has a variety of boats you can book to take these tours.

He has a Deluxe 30 foot pontoon boat that can handle larger tours and a 22 foot C Dory that is great for private tours or groups of five people.

Scalloping season runs through the end of September so be sure to reach out soon if you'd like to get out on the water!

You can find more information here on the Blue Heaven website.