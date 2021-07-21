The film industry in Central New York has been growing for the last few years. Crews are getting ready to hit record on a few new projects, and they’re looking for local help.

The film industry is really starting to ramp back up since it was shut down due to the pandemic, and some big projects in Buffalo and Albany have attracted a lot of crew.

What You Need To Know Movies and TV shows are increasing production around our area in the next few weeks



Production teams are hiring cast and crew to work on set



Two films and a few smaller projects have shot in Central New York this year, which brought in about $7 million to the region, according to Visit Syracuse

There are two projects in the next few weeks that are looking for help.

“People wear more than one hat all the time. It’s about just going the extra mile and, yes, do your job, but also, if you see trash, pick it up,” said Eric Vinal, the vice president of Film, TV & Entertainment for Visit Syracuse. “If you see someone struggling because it’s 100° out and they need an umbrella, help them. You know what I mean? There’s just a lot of things that you can do on a set that’s just being a decent person.”

“Mabel” is a feature film produced by an independent production company. It’s a family-friendly story about a young girl with a passion for plants.

Filming is expected to last from July 26 to August 25. All potential crew members must be local and have their own housing. Prior experience is recommended.

Open positions include:

1st AC

2nd AC

G&E truck driver

PA truck driver

Dolly grip

3rd grip

3rd electric

PA 15 pass driver

Set production assistant

If you are available during the run of filming and are interested in joining the production, email mabelcrew1@gmail.com.

“Imposters” is a TV comedy that explores the lives of college students of color, as they navigate friendships, relationships and existential crises, all while staying ahead of the curve.

An independent production company is coming to Syracuse to film the pilot during the first week of August. Many of the crew members are from Comedy Central.

The pilot will be filmed at locations around the Syracuse area and is seeking extras to play college students (high school to college-aged actors) and adults that can play parents, business owners or employees.

The production team is hiring production assistants and crew members from the Syracuse area, including:

Hair & makeup crew member

Wardrobe production assistant

Gaffer

Grip(s)

On-set sound mixer

Script supervisor

If you are interested, email imposterspilot@gmail.com with the subject line: SYRACUSE TV PILOT: [INTERESTED ROLE]. If you are applying to be an extra, please attach a recent selfie or headshot.

“Three Days in the Woods 2” will film in Utica and Syracuse on weekends in September and October. Mad Angel Films is holding a casting call on August 22. If interested, email MPeters@MadAngelFilms.com or DiBernardoProductionsLLC@Gmail.com, to set up an audition time.

In the email, include your resume and headshot, and what roles you are interested in in the subject line.