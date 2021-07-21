SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement is asking the public for help finding the person involved in a hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a married couple on July 11.

What You Need To Know Investigators say David Roman, 64, and Minerva Barreto, 57, were killed in a hit-and-run crash on July 11



Officials believe the vehicle that involved in the crash was red, but do not have a make or model



The couple's five children are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact law enforcement

“They did everything they could to give us the life that we have," said son David Roman Jr. "My dad was an Army veteran, he was super proud of that. My mom, loving caring mother, she loved us, cared for us,”

David Roman, 64, and his 57-year-old wife Minerva Barreto, leave behind five children who were heartbroken after learning the news of their parents' deaths.

“We are trying to get answers," David Roman Jr. said. "If anybody saw anything, if anybody heard anything, if they can provide any sort of information that could help us find out who was responsible, we would greatly appreciate it.”

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the couple was traveling eastbound on I-4 in Seminole County near State Road 417 just before 1 a.m. on July 11. Investigators believe a vehicle side-swiped the couple's 2019 Toyota Corolla, which forced the vehicle off the road.

“Struck David and Minerva's vehicle on the right side, where Minerva was sitting, and that action caused them to lose control and go into the guard rail," said FPH spokeswoman said Lt. Kim Montes. "After that impact with the guardrail, they then came back into the eastbound lanes and are now perpendicular to the travel lanes, where a pickup truck driving eastbound was unable to stop and struck them.”

While the pickup driver stayed at the scene, FHP investigators are still on the lookout for a red vehicle they believe was involved in the first impact.

“Whether its a pickup truck, a passenger vehicle, a van, the damage is going to be on their left side, and we think it's going to pretty significant,” said Montes.

The couple's family is now hoping they can find answers about the identity of the driver involved in the crash.

“We'd love to see the person come forward and, you know, just take responsibility,” said Roman.

This the 16th fatal hit-and-run crash FHP has investigated this year. Leaving the scene of a fatal crash is a first degree felony and carries a mandatory 4--30 year prison sentence.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).