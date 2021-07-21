Despite losing the state in the 2020 presidential election, President Joe Biden will make his third trip to Ohio on Wednesday — the only state he lost that he’s visited multiple times — as he attempts to sell his economic plans directly to the American people.

Biden will visit an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) / National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) electrical training center in Cincinnati, where he is expected to discuss how his so-called “Build Back Better” economic agenda will create good-paying union jobs, a top priority of the president dating back to his successful campaign.

The president will also participate in a town hall hosted by CNN later Wednesday evening.

According to the White House, Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, the American Rescue Plan, provided $5.5 billion in state fiscal relief and $4.6 billion in local fiscal relief to Ohio, as well as stimulus payments to 7.4 million adults (89% of adults in the state) and 2.8 million children (87%) and Child Tax Credit relief to the families of 2,372,000 children — which will lift 132,000 children out of poverty.

Biden will also likely tout that Ohio’s economy is growing — the unemployment rate has fallen by nearly half since June 2020, with GDP increasing 6.4% in the first quarter and personal income surging 73% at an annual rate in that quarter.

The president’s visit will bring him near the Brent Spence Bridge — an antiquated thoroughfare that connects Ohio and Kentucky, which even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a frequent critic of Biden’s priorities, has called “dangerous and outdated.”

Mark Policinski, CEO of the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI), told Spectrum News that the bridge has been "functionally obsolete" since the 1980s.

"We are hoping the president will provide some clarity on how the new bill will address funding nationally significant, game-changing projects like the Brent Spence Bridge,” Policinski said.

The bridge, which was opened in 1963, carries $1 billion worth of freight across the bridge every day; more than $400 billion every year, according to Policinski.

But is part of a corridor that is the second-largest trucking bottleneck in the country, according to the American Transportation Research Institute — second only to I-95 in Fort Lee, N.J., which leads into the George Washington Bridge into Manhattan.

"Nothing runs on time anymore if it crosses the Brent Spence Bridge," he added. "It is the poster child for the terrible state of our nation’s infrastructure. Never have U.S. roads and bridges been more vulnerable, making their funding all-the-more critical."

Both former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama have promised to replace the bridge, without success. Residents in Ohio and Kentucky told the New York Times they were optimistic for repairs to the bridge when McConnell and John Boehner, the former House Speaker who represented a district north of Cincinnati, were both in power in Congress, but action did not come.

"There is no bridge in the country that fits the criteria of an economically significant bridge better than the one that spans the Ohio River," Pete Metz, manager of transportation initiatives for Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, said of the bridge to Spectrum News.

Biden will no doubt highlight the need for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, the nearly $1 trillion pact currently being negotiated in Congress that will provide funding for “hard infrastructure,” including roads and bridges. Ohio received a C- on its infrastructure report card from the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), with 1,377 bridges and over 4,925 miles of highway in poor condition, per the White House.

The White House calls the plan the "single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system."

According to the White House, the bipartisan infrastructure bill would help Ohio in a number of other areas, including public transportation — 16% of trains and other transit vehicles in the state are past useful life — and broadband infrastructure — 6.2% of Ohioans live in areas where there is no broadband infrastructure that provides minimally acceptable speeds.

With presidential visits to the Ohio cities of Columbus, Cleveland and now Cincinnati, the White House is betting that Biden’s policies are popular with independent voters and that the electorate will reward a president and party that are trying to solve their problems.

The state is headed for a heated Senate election in 2022 with the retirement of Republican Sen. Rob Portman.

Democratic wins have been few and far between outside Ohio’s cities. The state is a microcosm of the national challenge for a party whose voters are clustered around large metro areas. Winning Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo and Akron is not enough to overcome Republican advantages in the state’s more rural counties. Former President Donald Trump may have energized Ohio voters, but the GOP’s track record of success predates him.

“Ohio is not exactly trending well for Dems the past couple cycles, but it is deeper than just Trump,” said Republican strategist Michael Hartley. “It is something that is almost at a fundamental level and has to do as muchwith the quality of candidates and the status of the Ohio Dem Party. They just don’t know how to connect with the majority of Ohio voters.”

Democrat Sherrod Brown has safely held onto his Senate seat since 2006. That election was the last big set of victories statewide by Democrats, a wave made possible after a political scandal for Republicans that involved state funds being invested in rare coins. However, next year might be a chance for Democrats to take Portman’s seat.

“A brutal Republican primary gives them their best shot to rebuild,” said Robert Alexander, a political science professor at Ohio Northern University. “In essence, what happens in 2022 is a last stand of sorts for Democrats to avoid the state moving from reddish purple to blood red.”

The most notable Republican candidates in a crowded field — former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance and former party chair Jane Timken — are courting Trump.

So far, the most prominent Democrat seeking the seat is U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, whose northeastern district includes the city of Youngstown.

The race is as much about Biden as the staying power of Trump. Turnout might decline without Trump on the ballot in 2022, giving a boost to Democrats who can appeal to working-class voters, Alexander said.

“There is no doubt that Republicans in the state are doing their best to mimic Trump both online and in their public events,” Alexander added. “Whether that actually translates to voter turnout is an open question.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.