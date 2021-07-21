Oswego County is launching its Restaurant Recovery dining program this week.

The program helps restaurants recover from financial losses suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Oswego County has set aside $250,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan for the program.

Beginning at 1 p.m. Friday, consumers will be able to download $25, $50 and $100 vouchers from the Restaurant Recovery website.

Customers bring their vouchers to participating businesses, and pay cash value for the voucher. The restaurant will then issue a gift card worth twice the value of the voucher, enabling customers to double their money. The restaurants then submit documents to the county for reimbursement.

More than 60 businesses from across the county have signed up for the program, and are listed on the website.

Vouchers are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis, and must be redeemed by Aug. 6.