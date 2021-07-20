CLEVELAND — It's no secret that the pandemic put a stop to many plans and halted many dreams. However, one couple's dream of renovating and running a bed and breakfast is now in full swing.

“The whole first floor is basically the same layout as we bought it,” said Patty Deland, co-owner of White Dog Bed and Breakfast. “It's just we've been doing a ton of work.”

Patty and Rob Deland own the White Dog Bed and Breakfast in Milan, Ohio. They've always dreamed of running a B&B. Those dreams became a reality when they purchased an historic house in 2016. The move came, the renovations started and the business plan was built. The name White Dog Bed and Breakfast rolled right off the tongue. The inspiration coming from the dogs Q-Tip and Kiwi.

“We love our dogs,” said Patty.

However, as everyone knows, a wrench the size of a global pandemic paused everyone's plans, including the Deland's.

“March 15 of 2020 was our open date, which is basically when Covid happen,” said Rob Deland, co-owner of White Dog Bed and Breakfast.

Despite not having to cancel those first reservations, they did out of an abundance of caution. Even when booking, the couple remained very cautious and considerate.

“We would book one guest or one family at a time so we could social distance,” said Patty.

With a nearly 3,500 square foot home, the B&B has two suites with private bathrooms and plenty of rooms to gather for relaxing or conversing, but in the beginning they downsized.

“We were just super cautious,” said Patty. “There were too many unknowns.”

Getting back to normal state is on the horizon and the couple remains positive.

“They're not what they were March 15 and going forward, but I'm still optimistic,” said Rob.

Like the Delands say, a bed and breakfast without breakfast is just a bed. Meaning, they take their breakfast seriously.

They want to make sure their guests are always taken care of and make sure return guests never have the same breakfast twice. They both said the breakfast and the company is the best part of owning White Dog B&B.

Pandemic or not, the couple has turned this historic home into a beautiful bed and breakfast and continue to share their love for people through their business.​