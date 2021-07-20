DAYONA BEACH, Fla. — With the federal eviction moratorium set to expire in just over a week, many in Volusia County are scrambling to stay in their homes.

The county is trying to help, opening up applications for $20 million in rental assistance.

At the City Island Branch of the Volusia County library, many lined up before opening on Tuesday, vying to get a spot at a computer at 9 a.m.

Among them was Cassey Kyler, who was worried and plagued by questions about her rent.

“It might not get paid, is it going to get paid? Are we going to get kicked out?” asked Kyler.

Ten months ago she moved to Daytona Beach from Niagara Falls, believing she’d find more opportunities for her cleaning business here. She found an apartment to live in with her children.

“We were doing very well for a while and then it was just … you know what I mean?” said Kyler. “It’s just for them to go from that to absolutely nothing and lose everything, that is the worst feeling.”

That is why she, and many others, went to the library for help filling out their applications for Volusia County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The program has $20 million from the federal government for the county to distribute.

“It is meant to assist people who may be struggling to pay their rent because of financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Volusia County spokeswoman Kate Sark.

The county estimates they can help about 1,500 people pay rent for up to a year. When the applications went live, 550 people submitted in the first 45 minutes. Just before noon, the county said they reached their limit.

They’ve now hired 15 temporary staff members to process the applications, with those most in need being processed first.

“So it may take a little bit of time but we just ask for people's patience, we know that they are very eager to find out about this funding and it is important to them, so we are doing everything within our power to get those applications processed as quickly as possible,” said Sark.

Kyler said she is $6,000 behind on rent and worries she could be evicted come July 31. She needs the help and is appreciative that it is available.

“People think like you know, 'She doesn’t want to go to work, she wants to live off of unemployment,' and that is not the case,” she said. “I have been out there spending my last money on fliers and business cards and whatnot, to try to get out there and get my business going. And people like us, and I am sure a lot here, are absolutely trying to get out there and not have to get this help.”

While Kyler was able to get her application in before the window closed, she said her mind is now full of new questions.

“You’ve got to see like what can they do, how much can they pay? When can it be paid, is it going to be evicted?" she said. "You know, it is nerve-wracking still."

A county spokesperson said that anyone who was not able to get an application in Tuesday should stay alert. As the county begins to process applications, they may find that they have additional funds available.

If that happens, they plan to reopen the application window with plenty of notice.