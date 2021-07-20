CLEVELAND — Paint maker Sherwin-Williams submitted its proposal for a new downtown Cleveland headquarters on Tuesday, which includes a 36-story tower in the heart of the city.

Going before a joint committee of city officials, the paint maker was able to receive feedback from the public and leaders for the plan.

In addition to the tower, Sherwin-Williams would also build a parking garage and two-story pavilion. The campus would be near Public Square between St. Clair and Superior avenues. Sherwin-Williams said that the total investment would be $310 million. The headquarters would house 3,100 employees, the company said.

During Tuesday’s City Hall hearing, Sherwin-Williams received approval for its concept from a joint committee consisting of the Cleveland City Planning Commission, Downtown/Flats Design Review Committee, Cleveland Landmarks Commission and Warehouse Historic District Design Review Committee. Approving the concept was by no means a final approval, but the vote allows Sherwin-Williams to continue designing its headquarters.

The next step for Sherwin-Williams is to submit its schematic design on Aug. 31. The joint committee will meet Sept. 14 to consider the schematic design. Sherwin-Williams would then bring its final design proposal to the committee in November for a vote.

Although the design got an approval from committee members, concerns were raised over the height of the pavilion and a skybridge that would connect the pavilion and tower over West Third Street. In addition to feedback from committee members, 40 comments were received from the general public.

Downtown Design Review Chair Jack Bialosky said that nearly half of the comments received by the public raised concerns over the skybridge.

There were also concerns raised over maintaining the connection between Public Square and the Warehouse District, particularly down Frankfort Avenue.

“A recognition that it is one of the strongest connections of Public Square to the Warehouse District and if it is vacated, an easement or other form of guarantee is needed in order for a connection to be preserved,” said Bialosky.

Details of the plan are available on the Sherwin-Williams website.