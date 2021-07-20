In a big step for the revitalization of downtown Rome, the Capitol Theatre has officially reopened during the final stages of its $2.5 million dollar restoration project.

The theatre first opened in 1928 and this is only its second all-inclusive renovation. The goal is to bring it back to its 1939 design, right down to the same door knobs and trash bins.

Renovations include the heating, cooling and plumbing systems, as well as mechanical and electrical updates, new paint and carpeting, and refurbished seats.

The theatre's executive director says there's a lot of excitement, both in Rome and beyond.

"I was rather surprised that once we announced that we were going to reopen there was a lot of interest from outside bookers and of people who wanted to rent the theatre about doing shows here, so we have a pretty full schedule already on the calendar," said Capitol Theatre Executive Director Art Pierce.

Work is still underway, including on the marquee.

In the meantime, movies and performances continue at the complex, including Capitol Fest coming up the weekend of August 13.