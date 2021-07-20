ORLANDO, Fla. – MegaCon Orlando has added a member of the “Justice League” to its celebrity guest lineup.

Actor Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in the film, is scheduled to appear at the convention next month.

Fisher joins a lineup up that includes Billie Piper (“Doctor Who”), Adam Savage (“MythBusters”), Brendan Fraser (“Doom Patrol”), Michael Rooker (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), Stephen Amell (“Arrow”), William Shatner (“Star Trek”) and George Takei (“Star Trek).

The convention will also see some members of “The Office” cast reunite, including Leslie David Baker, Kate Flannery, David Koechner and Oscar Nunez.

Previously announced guests Dave Bautista and the cast of “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy have canceled their appearances.

Beyond celebrity guests, MegaCon will also feature several comic book creators, workshops, panels, cosplay contests and shopping.

MegaCon is scheduled for August 12-15 at the Orange County Convention Center.

For more information, visit the MegaCon website.