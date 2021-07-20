CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Small business owners in college towns across the country have new opportunities with athletes now allowed to profit from use of their name, image and likeness.

Some businesses have already reached endorsement deals with athletes to promote their business. That includes a barbecue restaurant in Arkansas reaching deals with members of the Razorbacks offensive line from the football team.

Other businesses are trying to get a better handle on the value of deals in a market that is less than a month old. Some are taking a wait-and-see approach and gathering details.