MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Nearly three years after a federal grant allowed the City of Mount Dora to bring in 12 new firefighters, talk of staffing changes have raised questions about whether the city will keep them after the grant expires this year.

According to the Mount Dora Firefighters Union, the city is pursuing the elimination of 12 firefighter positions, which, the union says, would cut staff services by a third.

Residents like Laurie Hays are worried about possible cutbacks at the Mount Dora Fire Department.

“We actually had people come by the house with their concerns and flyers and gave us some information about it. So yeah, we are concerned,” Hays said.

“All around we’ve got growth and I think that certainly, that many people being cut is going to be problematic. I also think about if there was a catastrophic event and not having that kind of coverage and that kind of help.”

The 12 positions under review initially were funded by a three-year federal grant. Mount Dora officials said they expected extra tax revenue generated by anticipated growth within the Innovation and Wolf Branch areas of the city would cover the loss of the grant revenues.

That growth hasn’t materialized, former City Council member Crissy Stile said.

“The plan was always to keep with the growth, growing the Innovation District and (to) need those firefighters and need that third fire station,” Stile said.

The council voted in January to build two fire stations instead of three.

“So the city is evaluating through the budget process,” Mount Dora Mayor Cathy Hoechst said in a statement.

“It’s hard to justify needing those firefighters when there’s not a third fire station for them,” Stile added.

Hoechst denied three separate requests by Spectrum News 13 for an interview about the possible elimination of the positions and the city’s budgetary concerns.

“I would hate to see that happen, taking that many people out and their expertise,” Hays said. “I think that we do need them.”

City leaders have a tough decision ahead of them, Stile said.

“Either way, unfortunately, City Council’s going to look bad ‘cause it was poor planning, and it wasn’t necessarily these seven council members that planned for it,” she said. “Unfortunately, there’s no winning situation.”

Mount Dora officials have added a new tab on the city's website with information and links pertaining to the Mount Dora Fire Department budget and staffing concerns.