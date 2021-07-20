BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne-Orlando International Airport's growth is headed sky high.

What You Need To Know A major expansion is planned at Melbourne-Orlando International Airport



The $61 million project will add 86,000 square feet to the airport



A worldwide travel group is also coming on board, potentially bringing an additional 150,000 passengers per year

"This terminal hasn't been renovated and expanded like this since the 1980s," said Rob Himler of the Melbourne-Orlando International Airport.

The airport is about to get busier, beginning a transformation that officials hope will make it a true international contender.

The $61 million project is adding 86,000 square feet to the airport, and the backbone of the effort is through a UK-based company called Tui.

"We can accommodate up to four Dreamliners, those are wide-body, international, transatlantic aircraft," says Himler.

Tui is among the largest holiday companies in the world.

There are 1,600 travel agencies, six airlines, 380 hotels and 17 cruise ships that operate under the company's umbrella.



Soon 126,000 beach and 30,000 cruise passengers from the UK will fly into MLB.

"We're going to be their coastal gateway to Central Florida," said Himler.

The expansion will add to the airport's $3 billion yearly economic impact to the Space Coast.



Frequent flyer Jose Endara, of Melbourne, said he welcomes all the new passengers.

"I think it's going to be very, very good for the area," he said.

Allegiant Airlines is also coming to Melbourne, and will bring non-stop service to Pittsburgh, Nashville and Concord, N.C., starting in November.