Kingston social workers say they’re struggling to help disabled adults who are about to be displaced from a local group home.

Chiz’s Heart Street on Washington Avenue is being sold. All tenants, many who live with serious conditions like schizophrenia, are being told they need to find new homes in the next few weeks.

Out of 69 tenants, about 10 are left. They have all said they want to remain in Kingston.

A social worker who’s trying to place one of them says finding a proper home for an adult with a disability in Kingston is nearly impossible, but she’s trying.

"There’s just nowhere to go, and then the prices on top of that. A thousand dollars, $1,500, credit checks. We’re beating our heads against the wall here, trying to figure out what to do," said Family Healthcare Navigator Maria Gorman.

Another social worker with Ulster County government recently told the tenants, they may have to move to a motel before being placed in a permanent home.

One of the current property owners says he wants the county to avoid housing the tenants in motels, as they’ve been through so much already.