On Tuesday, the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is set to boldly go where only one other billionaire has gone before: Space, the final frontier.

What You Need To Know Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is set to become the second billionaire in space when his Blue Origin rocket New Shepard carries him about 62 miles above West Texas



The crew includes aviation pioneer Mary Wallace "Wally" Funk, 18-year-old Dutch student Oliver Daemen and Bezos' younger brother Mark



The New Shepard capsule, named after after Alan Shepard, the first American in space, is fully automated



The flight is expected to last about 10 minutes

Bezos, along with a crew that includes aviation pioneer Mary Wallace "Wally" Funk, 18-year-old Dutch student Oliver Daemen and Bezos' younger brother Mark, will blast off aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard, aiming to fly more than 62 miles above Van Horn, a small town in West Texas.

Our astronauts have completed training and are a go for launch. #NSFirstHumanFlight pic.twitter.com/rzkQgqVaB6 — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 19, 2021

Bezos founded Blue Origin in 2000, and the company has been testing its New Shepard capsule – named after Alan Shepard, the first American in space – for over a decade. The capsule is fully automated, so there’s no need for trained staff on the quick up-and-down flight, expected to last just 10 minutes. The rocket is more of a traditional one, taking off vertically and consisting of a capsule and a booster module, which will detach once the booster has burned up its propellant fuel. The booster will land vertically, not unlike SpaceX's Falcon 9 vessels.

The New Shepard rocket will accelerate toward space at three times the speed of sound, or Mach 3, before separating from the capsule and returning for an upright landing.

"Every computer on board, every battery, every sensor, every wire, every mechanism that we need for safety has one or two back ups," Gary Lai, Blue Origin's senior director, said in an interview with CNN about the safety of the rocket.

The Amazon founder's flight comes just days after fellow billionaire Sir Richard Branson soared to the edge of space aboard his Virgin Galactic spacecraft.

The crew will feature a number of milestones, in addition to Bezos' record-setting trip – at 82, Funk will be the oldest person in space; at 18, Daemen, whose father is the CEO of a private equity firm in the Netherlands, will be the youngest.

An anonymous bidder paid $28 million in a charity auction for Daemen's slot on the flight initially, but bowed out due to a scheduling conflict; Daemen's father was one of the runners up in the bidding, and the 18-year-old was initially set to be on the second New Shepard flight, according to a Blue Origin spokesperson.

Daemen called it a "dream come true" in a statement, adding: "The flight to and into space only takes 10 minutes, but I already know that these will be the most special 10 minutes of my life."

"Wally" Funk was one of 13 female pilots who went through the same testing back in the early 1960s as NASA’s Mercury astronauts, but failed to make the cut because they were women.

For Bezos, the mission is personal: He grew up during the Apollo spaceflight era, which inspired him as a child.

"Space is something that I have been in love with since I was 5 years old," the Amazon founder said in 2014. "I watched Neil Armstrong step onto the surface of the moon, and I guess it imprinted me."

Bezos’ dream-come-true trip follows 15 successful test flights to space by New Shepard rockets since 2015, all of them unoccupied. If successful, Blue Origin plans two more passenger flights by year’s end.

But many have criticized the so-called "billionaire space race," with some saying that space travel will be a luxury for the ultra-wealthy, while others have said that people like Bezos should focus on issues on Earth.

Bezos, for his part, told CNN that those critics are "largely right."

"We have to do both," Bezos said. "You know, we have lots of problems here and now on Earth and we need to work on those, and we always need to look to the future. We've always done that as a species, as a civilization. We have to do both."

This mission, Bezos added, is about "building a road to space for the next generations to do amazing things there, and those amazing things will solve problems here on Earth."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.