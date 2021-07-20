Officials in the city of Albany are looking for your help to determine how to use funding from the American Rescue Plan.

The city's "COVID Recovery Task Force" has put together a second survey that will give residents an opportunity to describe the best way to use the funding.

The survey features 17 questions and shouldn't take any longer than 15 minutes to complete.

City leaders say it's important the funding is put back into the community and helps as many people as possible.

Albany received nearly $80.7 million as part of President Biden's American Rescue Plan. The survey must be completed by the end of Tuesday, July 20.

More information and the survey can be found on the Albany government website.