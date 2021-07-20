BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — With the successful launch and landing of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket, the era of space tourism took another leap forward on Tuesday.

The crewed launch of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and three others coincided with the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing.

What You Need To Know New Shepard launch is latest in expanding space tourism





Space Florida officials say it will have a beneficial impact for the Space Coast





Wednesday’s launch marked the first crewed launch for Blue Origin

Even though the launch took place more than 1,600 miles away in west Texas, Dale Ketcham, the vice president of government and external relations for Space Florida, said it will have a positive effect on the Space Coast.

“It’s reinvigorating America’s imagination, the planet’s imagination in what a commercial marketplace can do to space flight,” he said.

Blue Origin, Bezos’s aerospace company, has a large footprint on the Space Coast with its campus in Exploration Park, which handles manufacturing of the New Glenn rocket. As of Tuesday, there were 48 open positions.

“This is just going to reinvigorate Jeff Bezos’ commitment to his mission all along, because although New Shepard doesn’t launch from here, New Glenn does and it’s a beast,” Ketcham said.

While the thought of bringing New Shepard launches to the Cape, Ketcham said that likely won’t ever happen.

“Cause as you go up ever higher, you have an ever larger footprint the FAA demands be vacant," Ketcham said. "And to launch from the Cape straight up, you’d have to evacuate Titusville and that gets expensive."

That said, the other player in the sub-orbital tourism game, Virgin Galactic, does offer some potential for the Space Coast. Ketcham said the company is looking to build more of its Space Ships and launch from more places around the world, following its first crewed launch earlier this month.

With Space Florida controlling the Launch and Landing Facility (LLF) thanks to a 30-year property agreement with NASA, Ketcham said they are working to bring some of Virgin Galactic’s tourism business to Florida.

“They’re looking for the best business model to make money, as they should," he said. "And if we can demonstrate to them that launching from the Cape is a good way to make money, and we think we can, then we’ll close the deal."

Orbital tourism is right around the corner for the Cape with the pending launch of the Inspiration4 mission aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with an updated Crew Dragon capsule. That mission will also allow the astronauts in training to perform some science experiments while in low-Earth orbit.

Both Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic also allowed some science to travel into sub-orbital space.

“By lowering the cost for people, you’re also lowering the cost for anyone to put a payload into orbit, and you’re now making it that much more possible for a middle school class to design a cubesat that can go into zero gravity for a few minutes,” Ketcham said. “And they can experiment with a test article, a digital twin in their own classroom.”

Ketcham said inspiring those future STEM workers will be key moving forward for this booming industry.

“We’re in a race again with space — the Chinese have their own space station up there now, a lot of people don’t realize that," he said. "There are Chinese orbiting in space now and likely will be forever, and we’re in a race. We’re competing with them, the Russians, the Europeans, the Indians.

"This is very competitive marketplace and we’re going to need to continue to inspire young people to keep our economic competitiveness drive going and for purposes of national security.”