As Cuba’s uprising continues, more than 400 people are detained and/or missing in Cuba for participating in demonstrations, according to accounts from people within that country.

What You Need To Know Social media influencer in Cuba shares video of life on island on YouTube



Video shows "Dina" getting arrested by police in Cuba



She says she was not injured but wants her friends to be released



Dina says protesters are crying out for liberty

DinaStars, a Cuban Youtube creator who uses the platform to share her thoughts about activities on the island nation, says in a virtual interview she was taken into custody by police in Cuba for taking part in a peaceful protest that ended because demonstrators were beaten with a stick.

A video shows "Dina" being arrested by police in Cuba at her home days later. She says she was not harmed in any way but was accused of “instigation to commit a crime.”

She wasn’t the only one. Dina says she wants her friends, some of whom have been locked up for more than a week, to be released.

Dina also is seeking freedom for people on the island.

“The whole country is coming together to scream what we wish for, which is liberty, and that is what we need to hear,” Dina says.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel recently tweeted, “Neither murdered nor missing…The last Cuban dictatorship was overthrown in 1959. Hate does not live here. We are a land of peace.”