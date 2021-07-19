Carlo Carciotto and his father Orazio are the owners of Casa Della Mozzarella on Arthur Avenue. Orazio came to the states in 1986 from Sicily and became known for his signature item, mozzarella.

What You Need To Know Carlo Carciotto said his store Casa Della Mozzarella fared well in the pandemic



He said people came for the specialty items that you can't get at grocery stores



Bronx Little Italy expanded in the pandemic with new businesses that opened in 2020 The Belmont BID said Arthur Avenue has a track record of sustaining business in difficult times, including during the pandemic and in the Great Recession

“I would say people come because they appreciate authenticity, they appreciate stories,” Carciotto said. “I always believed that a product is beautiful, but a product with a story even more beautiful.”

Despite COVID-19 restrictions and safety protocols in place, he said his iconic deli didn’t slow down in the pandemic.

“We’re a specialty market. We have products that come from Italy, and mostly everything here is imported. We differ from a supermarket. We are a lot smaller where people felt a lot more comfortable," Carciotto said.​

Businesses like Casa Della Mozzarella contributed to Arthur Avenue's success in the pandemic.

Bronx Little Italy reports six new businesses have opened since 2020, not including a new Arthur Avenue hotel and residences also approved by the city.

Frank Franz, the treasurer of the Belmont Business Improvement District, said food stores in Bronx Little Italy have a proven track record of doing well in difficult times.

"Since people always have to eat, it somewhat insulates the business community here," Franz said. "During COVID, when people are home, they tend to eat more. They were not going out to the restaurants. And even during the Great Recession, when people were cutting back, no one cuts back on food. So that helps the community survive, that portion of the community."

Even still, Carciotto said the uncertainty of the pandemic was daunting as a business owner.

“The biggest struggle was knowing that Easter was coming and these big holidays. What was going to happen? We’ve never been in this situation," Carciotto said.

Fortunately, by Easter, the entire staff of 17 people was brought back to work due to the high demand from customers.

"The people are wonderful. They treat you like royalty. The products, the mozzarella, you never had mozzarella like this in your life," said customer Terry Gatto.

Casa Della Mozzarella has been open for 27 years and each week they make more than 3,000 pounds of mozzarella.

And Carciotto isn't stopping any time soon.

"I just hope Arthur Ave. always remains this beacon of light," Carciotto said. "Something that brings people together.”