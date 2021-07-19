SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — If you’ve ever been stopped at a red light and have had trouble seeing the traffic signal above you, this week’s Traffic Inbox is for you.

Jeff Hawkins wrote into Spectrum News 13's Traffic Inbox to say that when he’s driving to his girlfriend’s place on westbound Gateway Drive in Altamonte Springs, he has to stop at a traffic signal that’s difficult to see at State Road 434.

“I come up to this white line where you’re supposed to stop, obviously you don’t go to the crosswalk, and I can’t see the light above me and I actually have to crouch down and look up underneath the windshield just to see the light that’s literally sitting almost right on top of me,” Hawkins said.

Unable to see the light, drivers behind Hawkins will often alert him to go on green.

“Maybe you’ll miss it, but the cars of course behind you honk,” he said.

Michelle Montalvo, the public information officer for the city of Altamonte Springs, said spacing between the closest signal head and the westbound stop bar on Gateway Drive was measured at 50 feet.

The city was working with Seminole State College to improve the intersection, but the project was put on hold.

Concept art for the project shows the mast arm would have been placed farther back from the stop bar. Down the road, the city may consider the project once again.

“With these future signal improvements, the new signal will provide a little bit greater separation from the stop bar,” Montalvo said.

Hawkins just wished local and state leaders tested this mast arm before putting it in its current place.

“The tried and true light across the intersection has been proven for years, so someone had the bright idea to put it above the cars, I’m not sure I understand that,” he said.

FDOT officials say they will work with Altamonte Springs to evaluate the intersection.

