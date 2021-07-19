WORCESTER, Mass. - The Showcase Cinemas Worcester North property has sold for $8.75 million, according to the Worcester County Registry of Deeds.

The Worcester Business Journal reports the property was purchased by Criterion Group LLC out of New York on July 1 and will become an industrial site.

The 18-screen movie theater complex officially closed in early June and the 17.5-acre property at 135 Brooks Street was listed for lease.

The theater closed in early March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened. As Spectrum News 1 reported in February, the theater was removed from the list of theaters on National Amusements’ website, showcasecinemas.com.

The 95,000 square foot theater opened in 1996.

The property was being leased by Industrial Pads and was being marketed towards trucking and transportation companies, with plans to demolish the building would free up nearly 600 truck stalls.