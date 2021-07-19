CHARLOTTE, N.C — According to a report released by the pet industry trade group American Pet Products Association, Americans spent $42 billion on pet food and treats in 2020 and are on track to spend just over $44 billion in 2021.

Arin’s Good Girl Dog Treats in Charlotte is trying to break into that billion-dollar market with all natural dog treats.

Arin Wucherer has microcephaly, which affects her balance, strength and speech. She and her mom, Talia Wucherer, run the company together and hope to hire more people with disabilities in the future as the company grows.

What You Need to Know

Arin Wucherer and her mom Talia Wucherer make all natural dog treats out of their kitchen for Arin’s Good Girl Dog Treats

Arin’s Good Girl Dog Treats has given Arin Wucherer an employment opportunity that can be hard to find for people with severe disabilities

Arin and Talia Wucherer hope to hire more people with disabilities as the company grows

You can buy Arin’s Good Girl Dog Treats at a few brick and mortar locations and online

Talia Wucherer said about 90% of people with severe disabilities are unemployed and have trouble finding jobs.

“We could bring somebody on who has more muscle strength for instance that would be a great dough roller or someone whose speciality would be mixing or packaging,” she added. “Each one has a different ability that allows them to shine and be part of this process.”

You can find Arin’s Good Girl Dog Treats online at a few stores in Charlotte and the surrounding area.