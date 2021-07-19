Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop made history on Monday when he announced to the world in an Instagram post that he is gay, becoming the first active player on a National Hockey League (NHL) contract to do so.

"While the past year and a half has been crazy, it has also given me the chance to find my true self. I am no longer scared to hide who I am," he wrote. "Today I am proud to publicly tell everyone that I am gay."

"It has been quite the journey to get to this point in my life, but I could not be happier with my decision to come out," the 19-year-old defenseman from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, wrote on Instagram. "From a young age I have dreamed of being an NHL player, and I believe that living my authentic life will allow me to bring my whole self to the rink and improve my chances of fulfilling my dreams."

Prokop told ESPN hockey reporter Emily Kaplan that he wanted to come out publicly because he felt it would allow him to play his best hockey after a sruggle-filled season.

"I was lying in bed one night, had just deleted a dating app for the fourth or fifth time, and I was extremely frustrated because I couldn't be my true authentic self," Prokop said to ESPN. "In that moment I said, 'Enough is enough. I'm accepting who I am. I want to live the way I want to, and I want to accept myself as a gay man.'"

Predators assistant general manager Brian Poile "in that moment showed me a lot of support and told me the Predators are behind me 1,000% and want what's best for me and that they're proud of me during this," Prokop said to ESPN. "I remember getting off that phone call and tears just started coming from my eyes, I was so excited."

"And in that moment, I thought, this is what it's going to feel like for the rest of my life," he continued. "For them to show that support that they did in that moment, it felt like I can rule the world."

Waves of support poured in from accross the professional hockey world, including the league's commissioner, Gary Bettman, who thanked Prokop "for sharing his truth and for being so brave."

Statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Luke Prokop’s (@lukeprokop_6) decision to publicly come out as gay: pic.twitter.com/4S7rWI872W — NHL (@NHL) July 19, 2021

"I share his hope that these announcements can become more common in the hockey community," Bettman wrote, adding: "We do not take the meaning and importance of this announcement lightly."

"We pledge to do everything possible to ensure that Luke’s experience is a welcoming and affirmative one and continue to work to ensure that any current or future NHL player contemplating following in his trailblazing footsteps knows our League is ready to provide full support," Bettman concluded.

Nashville captain Roman Josi said that "we're obviously very proud of him for taking that step," adding: "Our message as a team [is that] we're obviously very supportive of him. We just reached out and told him [we'll help with] whatever he needs and that we're proud of him. It's a big step for him and we fully support him."

Roman Josi on the support system he and the @PredsNHL want to provide Luke Prokop (@lukeprokop_6). pic.twitter.com/htBLcZFogc — NHL (@NHL) July 19, 2021

"The Nashville Predators organization is proud of Luke for the courage he is displaying in coming out today and we will support him unequivocally in the days, weeks, and years to come as he continues to develop as a prospect," president and CEO Sean Henry said. "A long-stated goal in our organization is equality for all, including the LGBTQ community, and it is important that Luke feels comfortable and part of an inclusive environment as he moves forward in his career."

All of SMASHVILLE is behind you, Luke.



President/CEO Sean Henry and President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile's statements ⤵️



>> https://t.co/CWSxaNoDz5 pic.twitter.com/1IJBv6enSe — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) July 19, 2021

"Luke is a valued prospect of the Nashville Predators and we think he has a bright future," Predators general manager David Poile said. "We want Luke to become a successful hockey player, and we understand his ability to be out comfortably will help him achieve his goals on and off the ice. We are committed to ensuring nothing stands in the way of his ability. His courage is an inspiration to us, and to the LGBTQ community in Nashville."

"We’re so proud of you, Luke," Prokop's current team, the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League, wrote on Twitter. "Representation matters and your courage will help so many others. We hope that future athletes won’t need to make these sort of statements & we remain committed to promoting inclusion & acceptance in our sport & supporting the LBGTQ+ community."

Former United States women's team captain Meghan Duggan, who is believed to be the first openly gay hockey operations employee in the NHL, called it an "important day" for the league.

New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba wrote on Twitter that he is "proud to support" Prokop.

Proud to support @lukeprokop_6. Big day for the hockey community showing that #HockeyIsForEveryone https://t.co/C0vU5cCQKH — Jacob Trouba (@JacobTrouba) July 19, 2021

"Big day for the hockey community showing that #HockeyIsForEveryone," Trouba added.

Prokop's announcement comes a month after Carl Nassib, a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, made history when he became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.