PALM COAST, Fla. – A Palm Coast man is spreading the gift of music to talented kids across the country.

What You Need To Know Anthony Wild travels the country to spread the gift of music



He gives instruments to talented kids who don't have them



Wilds journey started after beating cancer 18 years ago

Anthony Wild has dedicated his life to give instruments to kids who otherwise would not have one, through his organization Kids Rock the Nation.

“Playing an instrument is not easy if you can become proficient at that, you can do anything,” Wild said, while explaining what a difference music can make in a child’s self esteem and life path.

It’s a journey Wild started after narrowly beating cancer 18 years ago. He said the idea came after a challenge from his doctor, who suggested how he should use his second chance at life.

“We’d like to see you go out and help kids all throughout the United States with the gift of music, find a way to do, so I did,” Wild said.

One of the most recent talented young musicians to have caught Wild’s eye is 11 year-old Jaiyse Williams. Williams is learning to play the organ and now will get to have one of his very own to practice on.

“I am excited to go home with this type of organ,” Williams said.

Over the years, Wild has traveled far and wide to find instruments to give to school programs and children like Williams, free of charge. It’s a service that means a lot to parents like Yolanda Williams.

“It is very kind, I think it very special that a person is just randomly reaching out to children and agencies and schools and giving them opportunities because I know it is not just Jaiyse, I know he has probably helped hundreds and hundreds of children,” Williams said.

That number is actually over 1,500. With Wild donating to kids, schools and community center. Now, he wants to pick up the tempo.

“We’ve just really scratched the surface of what we can do and what we will do,” Wild said.

Wild shared he plans to do this for as long as he possibly can.

“This is the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done hands down in my life so I am just very fortunate to be able to do this,” said Wild.

Wild shared that he could always use more donations. He now has a sponsor a child program, where you can help sponsor a child with an interest in music get an instrument. For more information on how to help Wild on his mission, visit his website here.