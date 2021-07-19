BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — As the country continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, the opioid epidemic has not only not gone away, it's gotten worse.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows more than 93,000 people died of a drug overdose in the U.S. last year, which marked an increase of nearly 30%.

Florida’s predicted cases comparing December 2019 to December 2020 showed a 37% increase. Those trends can be seen at the more granular county, and even city level.

According to the District 18 Medical Examiner’s Office located in Brevard County, the following numbers reflect the overdose deaths over the last several years:

2017 — 231

2018 — 263

2019 — 330

2020 — 384

2021 — 56 (does not include cases that are still pending; not an accurate reflection of the numbers to date)

Just in the city of Titusville, there have been more than 100 total overdoses, including non-fatal overdoses. Six of those cases happened over the weekend, resulting in two deaths.

Titusville Police Cmdr. Jeff King said those deaths involved the synthetic opioid, fentanyl.

“The combination with fentanyl killed them where they sat," he said. "So, there is no acceptable level of drug experimentation."

King said unfortunately, the city is currently on track to more than double the number of drug overdoses in 2021 compared to 2020 (69).

He said his and other law enforcement agencies work to prosecute those putting the drugs into the community.

“It is very possible, it’s just a matter of putting in investigative hours, doing the work, backtracking where they were last, who they called last,” King said. “There’s a lot of things, resources at our fingertips that we can use and we do put in all those efforts to see if we can track it back.”

For those who have made it to the other side of addiction, watching the numbers increase has been difficult. Charles Mason, known by most as Buddy, said the roadblocks created by the pandemic haven’t helped the situation.

“I truly believe that recovery means getting connected with other people and COVID stopped us from being able to do that,” he said. “It had us isolated, alone in the house, maybe with our kids, homeschooling. A lot of stress, a lot of pressure.”

Mason was homeless a decade ago and was going through his own addiction journey when he came to Space Coast Recovery, a licensed substance abuse treatment center that offers a residential program to adult men — offering treatment, housing, meals and group therapy.

“Some of us have a nudge from the judge or some of us are just tired of using," he said. "And I believe when it come from within, that we’re ready to stop, is when it works best."

The organization partnered with the Florida Department of Children and Families to help supply NARCAN to help prevent overdoses from including death.

“So, now we’re able to give our clients, upon discharge, two of these boxes, and we’re also dispensing them to any of the people that come in for interviews and that we don’t have room for, or maybe not fit criteria to be in an in-patient center, like ours,” Mason said.

Back at TPD, King said having NARCAN on their end is also a huge help.

“If we didn’t have the NARCAN on hand, the numbers of the fatalities would be pretty high at this point,” he said.

He added that they’re doing what they can to educate the public, starting with the youth.

“For those that have an established problem, it’s probably going to be more difficult," he said. "So, not that we’re not going to put resources there, but if we can stop people starting to begin with, that’s the very first step.”