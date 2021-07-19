ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders are set to hold a weekly coronavirus briefing Monday morning, as the area continues to see a spike in cases.

The most recent seven-day numbers from the Florida Department of Health, from July 9 to July 15, put the county at a 12.3% positivity rate for new cases.

The county has been measuring its progress using a 14-day rolling positivity rate and that updated number is expected to be released at Monday’s briefing.

Most of the state, including Orange County, remains in the CDC’s high-risk category for community transmission.

Florida’s percent positivity rate jumped from 3.8% a month ago to 11.5%. Local health experts say the highly infectious Delta variant is partly to blame.

On top of that, Dr. Aftab Khan, an internal medicine specialist at the Davenport Medical Center, says relaxed coronavirus restrictions and slowing vaccination rates play into these latest case spikes.

“We were doing very well, we were very close to the finish line, but we are not crossing the finish line yet,” he said. “We are about to fumble at a very, very critical juncture in this war against COVID-19.”

At last Monday’s coronavirus briefing, County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino said the county has had 60 cases of the Delta variant. The county reported nearly 60% of eligible residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.