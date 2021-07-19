COLUMBUS, Ohio — Abused and neglected animals will soon have a new 100,000 square foot rehabilitation and recovery center to call home in Columbus.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recently announced its plans to build two new recovery centers, including one in Columbus. The facility is expected to open later this year.

The ASPCA is also building a recovery center in Pawling, N.Y.

The centers are part of a $32 million capital commitment to improve the quality of life and adoption chances for abused animals, including those rescued from hoarding, animal fighting, puppy mills, cruelty and abandonment, according to the ASPCA.

“The behavioral and psychological impact of cruelty and neglect on dogs and cats is both devastating and complex, and the ASPCA is responding to this multifaceted challenge by expanding our programs to address behavior-related barriers to adoption,” said Matt Bershadker, president and CEO of the ASPCA in a press release.

“Rescuing animal victims from horrible conditions is only the first step," Bershadker added. "We also strive to give them the greatest chance for recovery. These specialized programs will help us learn how to be even more effective in preparing these vulnerable animals for life in a loving home, and we look forward to sharing our learnings with the animal welfare field.”

ASPCA officials said the new facilities will increase the organization’s capacity to care for abused animals, conduct research and develop diagnostic and treatment protocols.

The permanent cruelty recovery center in Columbus will be dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of animals rescued from large-scale cruelty situations across the country, ASPCA officials said.

The cruelty recovery center will support the ASPCA’s national field response work, which has resulted in the rescue of more than 35,000 animal victims of cruelty and disasters across 38 states in the past 12 years, officials said in a press release.

Facilities such as the cruelty recovery center are needed to provide the space for animals to heal and recover during the pendency of criminal cases. The cruelty recovery center also provides ongoing shelter and medical and behavioral care for abused and neglected animals.

The ASPCA said they will not release the exact location of the center for security reasons because many of the animals the organization cares for are considered evidence in criminal cases, said Alyssa Fleck, a spokeswoman for the ASPCA.

"We are excited to deepen our roots in Columbus, continue to partner with local animal shelters, and create job and volunteer opportunities in the community," Fleck said.

For more information about the ASPCA, click here to visit their organization's website.