PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – For the first time since the pandemic began, cruise ships with passengers have begun sailing from Port Canaveral.

People from a nearby park watched as the Disney Dream cruise ship set sail Saturday its first “simulation cruise.”

The sailings are meant to test the waters to make sure cruises can operate with passengers under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s conditional sailing order.

Disney Dream line sets sail today from Port Canaveral! Even though today’s is just a “simulation cruise,” this is a welcome sight for many who’ve been itching to go cruising again. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/N8Qhr2s5q5 — Emily Braun (@EmilyBraunTV) July 17, 2021

Becky Nordby, with her family by her side, sat at the edge of the Jettys–her sights on the horizon.

“We decided to spend some family time together after work, and here we are," Nordby said.

They came for the occasion Saturday, waiting for the big Disney cruise liners to pass them by.

When they did, Becky waved a hearty hello, as the big Disney Fantasy cruise ship tooted its horns to the tune of “A Pirates Life For Me.” They also watched the Disney Dream sail by earlier Saturday.

That one was a simulation cruise, with Disney Cast Members acting as passengers to make sure the ship is ready for the real deal once again.

“It’s always amazing to see the ships go by, but really to know even before I got here today I could just feel the electricity in the air," Nordby said.

That electricity isn’t just here.

It’s even all the way up in Virginia, sparking new hope in travel agent Autumn Barnes, who frequently works with Florida residents.

“Our industry is seeing forward motion again," said Barnes, who co-owns Pirate and Mermaid Vacations. "And it’s something that I’ve known was coming, and for the longest time I was like ‘things will get better, it has to.’ And it just took way longer than I thought it would."

Barnes, too, felt the magic when the simulation cruise set sail.

As for Nordby, she reflects on the magical moments she made with her family on board.

If she could captain her destiny, she said, she’d be back on the bow of a Disney cruise ship in a heartbeat.

“We have taken a few cruises. And for us, just being together. Just being on the ship…the Disney cruises just include everything," Nordby said.

The Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras ship is set to become the first revenue-making cruise ship to take off since the start of the pandemic. That sailing is set for July 31.​