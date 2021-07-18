New Yorkers love to eat. In the dining capital of the world, they have pretty much every type of food available to them.

Folks can get all of that and more during NYC Restaurant Week, which has actually been expanded to five weeks, running through August 22.

It's the 29th year for the event from NYC and Company, the city's tourism promotion agency.

More than 500 restaurants in 75 neighborhoods across all five boroughs are participating, with specially priced lunches and dinners ranging from $21 to $39



This is the first in-person dining Restaurant Week since before the pandemic The promotion also features a $125 signature dining experience with meals of three courses or more plus wine tastings, wine pairings and chef's table experiences

"At its core, NYC Restaurant Week is about offering a deal to consumers, that restaurants put their best foot forward and show off the best of what they offer, and that way they entice new customers to become repeat customers,” said Alyssa Schmid, director of communications of NYC and Company.

It's a return to in-person dining for Restaurant Week, which wasn't held last summer because of the pandemic and became Restaurant Week To Go, a takeout-and-delivery focused version over the winter.

Restauranteurs participating said the event gives them a chance to really show what they can do.

"We don't really skimp on Restaurant Week, even though it's a little bit of a discount price, we really get a chance to showcase what we're about so that everyone can come,” said Preston Clark, the executive chef of the Lure Fish Bar in SoHo.

To find a participating restaurant and make a reservation, head here.