WORCESTER, Mass. - The revitalization of Worcester's Midtown Mall is underway and the local specialty donut craze could be the spark it needs.

Hayleigh Noèl, owner of Doughnut Homies at the Worcester Public Market, tells Spectrum News 1 she has plans in place to open a second Doughnut Homies location at Midtown Mall this fall.

"(The Midtown Mall owner) is renovating the entire place and I will have my own storefront on the Mechanic Street side," Noèl told SN1.

The new location will be called “DOHO Café & Donut Bar” and will offer dine-in service and take-out. The DOHO Cafe will have a full donut bar where customers can customize and create their own donuts on the spot. The Cafe's concept will be open kitchen so customers can watch staff making food and donuts and can take the opportunity to post to social-media as their custom donuts are being made.

Noèl says the menu will include classic breakfast and café foods, a special donut menu with donut sandwiches, donut pizzas and more.

The DOHO Café will be open around 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. each morning. The grand opening will be held sometime in late October or early November.

The Doughnut Homies location at the Worcester Public Market opened last September. It's open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or until donuts sell out).

Tune in Sunday, July 18 to Spectrum News 1 on channels 1 and 776 or watch live on the Spectrum News 1 app for more with Noèl and the DOHO Café & Donut Bar.