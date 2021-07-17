OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Cuban-Americans in Central Florida are reacting to on-going protests in and out of the island. Some like Clara Coto believe that no matter what, they will always be Cuban.

Coto now lives in St. Cloud, she left Cuba with her parents 50 years ago with just the clothes off her back.

She has two uncles who were political prisoners for being against Fidel Castro’s regime back in the 60’s. Coto said they were tortured and locked up for years.

She supports the generation of today standing up to the Cuban government. “They are not asking for food, they are not -- When they are chanting on the streets… The word that they say and I have been listening everyday and every night, is Libertad: Freedom,” Coto said.

Coto said the manifestations give her hopes that she may be able to go back to the island before she dies.

The Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel recently tweeted that if President Biden had sincere humanitarian concern for the Cuban people, the Embargo Act would be lifted.