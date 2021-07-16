OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One tree’s act of sacrifice is teaching kids a lesson when it comes to giving and receiving.

Back in 2007, when Neptune Road in Osceola County was widened, several trees got cut down, including a tree near Polly Prather’s front yard.

Prather felt like the tree stump looked sad so she added this sign that reads: “The Giving Tree.” For years now, children everywhere have come out to swap toys, fruits and goodies.

“Well, this tree actually gave life when it was cut down to the other 200-year-old tree by not being ground down as a stump, by leaving its stump, it left its roots intact and it did not impact the other tree, so it’s a giving tree,” Prather said.

Prather hopes that a bench can be added next to The Giving Tree. The Giving Tree is just outside the Kissimmee city limits on the lakeside of Neptune Road. Anyone is welcome to swing by.