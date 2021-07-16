RALEIGH, N.C. -- As businesses continue to recover from the pandemic, a Raleigh yoga studio is offering a new class.

Yoga Inspired began offering aerial yoga classes when it reopened earlier this year.

What You Need To Know Aerial yoga is now being offered at Yoga Inspried in Raleigh



The class incorporates a mix of floor movements with inversions in the air



Participants use a silk hammock to assit with deepening movements

“We added aerial yoga right when we were allowed to reopen from COVID-19 to offer our community a fun way to move their body,” said instructor Emily Rogers.

Aerial yoga is performed with a silk hammock that is suspended from the ceiling. The hammocks at Yoga Inspired can hold up to 1,000 pounds. The class includes traditional yoga movements on the floor while also incorporating inversions and swinging poses.

“The hammock really works as a prop for your traditional yoga practice. What you can do is explore and find poses that aren’t as accessible to you on the mat,” said Rogers.

How does it compare to traditional Yoga? The difference between traditional yoga and aerial yoga is the assistance from the silk hammock.

“You get to go deeper, you get to find further exploration of poses that you are not familiar with so going upside down, inversions, reversing that blood flow and also being able to stretch a little deeper and be more mobile,” said Rogers.

Rogers says the class is open for everyone, regardless if you are a beginner or an expert.

“It can give people a break they need throughout their day,” Rogers said.

Aerial yoga is offered at Yoga Inspired Wednesday, Friday and Saturday’s.

The benefits include:

Deeper stretches

Relief of joint pain and spinal compression

Release of tension

Enhances core strength

Improves breathing

More accessible inverted posture

Releases endorphins

To learn more about aerial yoga, click here.