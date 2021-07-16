ORLANDO, Fla. — Entrepreneurs and small business owners can now get some valuable retail experience at an affordable cost by leasing space short term in the Milk District.

The Spot at 2430 E. Robinson Street in Orlando makes space available for as low as $50 per day for pop-up shops for entrepreneurs, artists and other creators.

“Businesses can come from as low as one day with a pop-up, to a couple months, and work in the space, and figure out everything they need to in order to be successful with their own retail business,” Milk District Main Street Executive Director Zac Alson said.

That fit the current needs of Central Florida business owner Ojas Akolkar, the first entrepreneur to rent space in The Spot.

“If I could have my own retail store in Orlando — within Orlando somewhere, hopefully the Milk District — it would be awesome,” Akolkar said.

Her business is called Tribalfare and sells homemade merchandise from India.

“Being from India myself, it was a way of life,” Akolkar said. “We supported artisans.”

Now she said she hopes this opportunity will help her business grow and lead to her own permanent retail spot while at the same time helping other small businesses owners.

“(It’s a) Great spot to try out your concept," Akolkar said. "A lot of people don't get a chance to try it out, before you invest so much money.”

She opened for her first day of business Thursday.

"I'll see where it takes me," Akolkar said "I'm excited about that."

The program is funded through Milk District Main Street, which plans to offer the program for at least three years.