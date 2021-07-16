VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Mosquito season is officially here, with summer conditions creating the perfect breeding grounds here in Central Florida. However Volusia County Mosquito Control is fighting the bite.

What You Need To Know Experts say Volusia County is seeing an uptick in the number of domestic mosquitoes



Volusia County Mosquito Control has been going door-to-door visits in mosquito hot spots



Officials say that neighborhoods across the country have also been seeing an increase

In New Smyrna Beach, Mildred Patterson usually likes to sit and swing outside, but lately she’s feeling the bite of some unwelcome new neighbors.

“I am not aware of them until I go inside the house and start scratching,”she said.

Miranda Tressler, with Volusia County Mosquito Control, said that they are noticing an uptick in domestic mosquitoes is neighborhoods across the county. They've been doing door to door visits in mosquito hot spots responding to complaints and taking samples.

“Right now it is the mosquito season — it is summer, there is rain, it is warm outside, there is plenty of food out there for the mosquitoes, so its just all those components coming together and causing large scale mosquito hatch off,” said Tressler

What makes domestic mosquitoes different is that they are usually home grown.

“Domestic mosquitoes have a very short flight range, they don’t like to fly very far from where they emerge, so if you see them, they are generally, within one to two houses, is their production site,” said Tressler.

Their minuscule larvae can mature in even the smallest amount of water left standing for 5 to 7 days.

“Kid toys, buckets, kid pools, clogged gutters, any small item around your home that could hold a little bit of water for a weeks time period could produce mosquitoes," said Tressler. “The mosquito larvae can’t survive without water so dumping them out will kill them”

While mosquito control is doing everything they can to reduce the population, they need help. That is why they are trying to educate the community about what they can do to fight the bite.

“The top things people can do to help us is just take a moment to walk around your yard, look up down all around for anything that could be holding a small amount of water and dump that out," said Tressler. "If you are experiencing a mosquito problem you can call us and ask for help and we can send somebody to help find the mosquitoes.”

Tressler said that she wants to get the mosquitoes under control now because they can carry diseases and become a public health issue.

“So it is really important for us to get a handle on the domestic mosquitoes now because people are starting to travel again, so we are expecting to see more imported virus cases and we work very closely with the department of health for those cases," said Tressler.

Patterson does not want to see that happen, which is why she is doing her part to help by checking her yard and hopes others do the same.

“It is not one person’s problem, its everybody’s problem," she said. "And it is not going to get corrected, if everybody doesn't cooperate and do the right thing”

Volusia Mosquito Control says only female mosquitoes bite — they are looking for protein in blood that they can use to lay their eggs.

If you feel like you get bitten a lot, experts say it has nothing to do with blood type. They believe mosquitoes are attracted to body heat and carbon dioxide.

To learn more about mosquitoes, contact Volusia County Mosquito Control. They have a mobile classroom that they take to groups and events to help educate the community all about mosquitoes, and you can request a visit from them.