TAMPA, Fla. — Sprinkles Bakery in Tampa is making sure leftover baked goods don’t go to waste.

Especially cupcakes.

And those cupcakes are making their way into the community.

Email for information about picking up surplus: pfret@sprinkles.com

"We just want people who aren’t as blessed or aren’t as lucky to enjoy this treat to be able to have access to it,” said Dominique Amerosa, a Sprinkles associate.

The company does donate, but Amerosa wanted to take it another level. She was driving leftover cupcakes and cookies to the homeless and others in the community.



"Eventually it just started going to Salvation Army and dropping of stuff for people to enjoy, the hospitals, the fire stations,” she said.



The 25-year-old wanted to organize donations coming from the bakery that makes some 600 cupcakes daily.



"We want to use what we have to outreach our community and more people can enjoy,” Amerosa said.



So, she posted on social media.



After vetting organizations that respond, people like Heather Brooke with "good neighbors" which serves seniors and kids- now pick up.



"To be able to help not only save that food from being wasted but also reach out to the community and have them enjoy something like that," said Heather Brooke with Good Neighbors.



So far, it's working.



"We package everything,” Amerosa said. “And we have a small donation list and a large donation list so the girls call and the end of the night or the morning and the people call and pick them up."



picking them up, sending sweetness into the community.



"It feels good,” Amerosa said. “It feels good to help other people, like if you have the resources, definitely use it to do better."