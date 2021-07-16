CLEVELAND — Evan DeWitt has been designing jewelry for customers for 41 years.

"We have white gold, we have yellow gold, we have platinum and sometimes a client wants an alternative metal or even silver. Whatever they want I'll make it," said Evan DeWitt, the owner of DeWitt's Diamond and Gold Exchange.

He also sells jewelry to the stars.

"Teyana Taylor was just voted maxim's sexiest woman alive so that's kind of cool," he said.

DeWitt said helping nervous grooms-to-be pick out the perfect ring is a process.

"First of all I offer them a bottle of water, tell them to relax and then I would like them to describe what they have in mind. What do they envision, do they already have a design made."

But business slowed down in the spring of 2020.

"Right before COVID came to us it was booming and then there was a slight lull. And then the riots hit Cleveland and March through the end of May beginning of June was very quiet," he said.

Luckily for DeWitt, business didn't slow down for long and this year is even stronger.

Engagement ring sales aren't the only thing bouncing back this year.

Couples are getting marriage licenses at nearly the same rate they did pre-pandemic.



In Cuyahoga County, 2,553 marriage licenses have been issued from January 1 to June 30 of 2021 compared to 1,506 during the same period in 2020.

Over in Summit County, 1,213 marriage licenses have been issued so far this year compared to 936 during the same time period last year.

For Hamilton County, 2,033 licenses have been issued in 2021.

Last year, the number was 1,774.

And in Franklin County, 3,342 licenses have been issued compared to 2,811 last year.

Before more couples look for a wedding license, DeWitt is feeling the pressure to make sure grooms have what they need so they can pop the question.

"Everything's incredible. We're rushing to complete engagement rings right away. I have enough time to make wedding bands but the engagement rings they need it right away. They want to propose next week. I've had some people want to get engaged the same day."