The City of Lights’ brightest attraction is open to the masses once more — but you’ll need a COVID pass to visit the iconic landmark.

After nine months of pandemic-related closures, the Eiffel Tower is reopening Friday. The so-called “Iron Lady” was closed in October and remained shuttered for renovations despite many of the city’s attractions reopening last month.

 

The closure was the landmark’s longest since World War II. 

The reopening comes at a difficult time for France, as the government implements new rules to combat the fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus. President Emmanuel Macron this week announced new measures to combat COVID-19, including mandatory vaccinations for health care workers and passes to enter restaurants and venues — including the Eiffel Tower.

Starting July 21, visitors to the Eiffel Tower over 18 will be required to show a “health pass” proving their vaccination status or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

Visitors over 11 will be required to wear face masks and the number of daily visitors to the tower will be limited to 10,000 a day, rather than the usual 25,000. There will also be social distancing measures put into place, including elevators running at half-capacity. 

The reopening comes two days after the country observed Bastille Day, a holiday commemorating the storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, a key moment in the French Revolution, and the Fête de la Fédération one year later, which celebrates the revolution.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.