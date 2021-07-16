The City of Lights’ brightest attraction is open to the masses once more — but you’ll need a COVID pass to visit the iconic landmark.

After nine months of pandemic-related closures, the Eiffel Tower is reopening Friday. The so-called “Iron Lady” was closed in October and remained shuttered for renovations despite many of the city’s attractions reopening last month.

The reopening comes at a difficult time for France, as the government implements new rules to combat the fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus. President Emmanuel Macron this week announced new measures to combat COVID-19, including mandatory vaccinations for health care workers and passes to enter restaurants and venues — including the Eiffel Tower.

Starting July 21, visitors to the Eiffel Tower over 18 will be required to show a “health pass” proving their vaccination status or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

Visitors over 11 will be required to wear face masks and the number of daily visitors to the tower will be limited to 10,000 a day, rather than the usual 25,000. There will also be social distancing measures put into place, including elevators running at half-capacity.

The reopening comes two days after the country observed Bastille Day, a holiday commemorating the storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, a key moment in the French Revolution, and the Fête de la Fédération one year later, which celebrates the revolution.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.