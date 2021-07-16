ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some demonstrations across Florida supporting protesters in Cuba have ended up blocking traffic on roads and highways. While it may be illegal, some demonstrators say it’s necessary.

What You Need To Know Demonstrator: Marches that block roads designed to get attention



Action is needed to help Cuban people, Central Floridian says



Orlando police chief says officers will ask demonstrators to clear roads



Local person arrested under city ordinance for not leaving road, chief says

Janet Trenzado, 51, marches to show support for her family members who are still in Cuba.

“We have family there, and every day it’s terrible,” Trenzado said. “We just had a family member pass away because there’s no medicine.”

She was one of hundreds of demonstrators who rallied outside a Sedano’s on Semoran Boulevard on July 13.

While she said she remained on the sidewalks, she understands why others marched down Semoran. The demonstrators shut down part of that road for more than an hour.

“The Cuban people want to let people know here in the states we mean business, we need your help," Trenzado said. "We want your attention. The reason they’re doing that is because they’re frustrated, and they do want to make this something — not only locally in every county but nationally.”

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said his officers responded the same they always have that day.

“We did the same thing we did in the past — gave them some time to be there; then we asked them to move, and we repeated our request for them to move," Rolon said. "Then we moved in.”

One man did not comply and was arrested, Rolon said.

So far in Central Florida, there have been three arrests under the state's new "anti-riot law," one in Orlando and two in Tampa.

“He was charged with a city ordinance," Rolon said. "The person was not charged under the new state statutes. That may have made it different as far as what the penalties were.”

A city ordinance violation is the charge someone will face if they don’t comply and continue to block traffic after being ordered to get off the road, Rolon said.

“We’ll do our best to utilize city ordinances and minimize the impact that may have with someone that’s violating the law," he said.

People who harm others or destroy property would face the harsher penalties under the new state law, according to Rolon.

He also emphasized that there have been no differences in the way Orlando Police officers have responded to Black Lives Matter and Cuban supporters' demonstrations.

“I think it would be very irresponsible for someone to project that the demonstrations that have taken place in the last few days have been treated any different than demonstrations in the past,” Rolon said.