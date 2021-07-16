CANTON, Ohio — Cyrus Ausar has always been passionate about helping other people feel good.

“For the past 15 years, I’ve been helping people deal with depression and suicide,” Ausar said.

He has been on mission to help others in his hometown of Massillon for most of his life.

"It started when I was 13," he said. "I was really just being a big brother to my community at the Boys and Girls Club of Massillon."

Now, he’s hoping to expand his reach and help more people with his new restaurant, Greatness Café.

“I want you to walk in here and leave feeling a little bit better," Ausar said. "The whole concept of growing into greatness is trying to be better than you were yesterday."

The menu at the café features all healthy and natural foods.

Each menu item boasts a unique name that forces customers to speak affirmations during each order.

"Everything that you order will be an affirmation, like a smoothie will be called ‘I am great,’ ‘I am wise,’ ‘I am smart," Ausar said. "We understand how important it is to say positive things to yourself. Think about it, when is the last time you spoke positively to yourself? Well, if it hasn’t been recently, when you come into the café, we will make sure you do so.”

Along with serving food, Ausar will lend an ear to customers who need to talk.

“You know, I'm always going to be here. You will always have someone to relate to with the issues that you’ve been through," he said. "So whether we have a smoothie, a panini or just go for a walk around the block, whatever it may be, just having that outlet to relate to someone who understands what you have been through.”

The grand opening for the Greatness Café is this Saturday.

The café is located inside of the Massillon Museum.